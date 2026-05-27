No property tax increase planned in Hideout’s budget

Hideout leaders do not intend to raise property taxes as they draft the budget for fiscal year 2027.

The town has planned for a balanced general fund budget, with $2.5 million for both projected revenue and expenses. That’s a slight increase from fiscal year 2026.

Revenue sources include property and sales taxes, building permits and subdivision fees.

General fund expenses include salaries and benefits, road maintenance, planning and zoning. Costs in this category will rise slightly compared to last year due to cost-of-living pay increases, road repairs, and fire mitigation.

The town’s financial consultant, Katie Shepley, said Hideout needs to spend more on professional services, too.

“That’s due to an increase in building permits, new subdivisions, website development, engineering projects and legal,” she said.

Hideout relies on contractors for its legal and engineering services, rather than full-time employees.

The enterprise fund includes water and sewer fees. Its revenues and expenditures are about $2.7 million each.

Hideout’s budget also includes funds from the Military Installation Development Authority. Shepley explained some subdivisions, but not all, fall within MIDA’s Wasatch County project area.

“The properties of MIDA zone are Deer Springs, Deer Waters, Lakeview and Klaim,” she said. “We pay our taxes to MIDA, and then MIDA remits the money back to us.”

Twenty-five percent of property tax revenue goes to Hideout, while MIDA reinvests 75% back into development.

Hideout will receive about $128,000 as its share of MIDA tax revenue next fiscal year.

Hideout uses MIDA revenue for its general fund expenses as needed, with the rest being put into reserves.

The town will finalize its fiscal year 2027 budget at a meeting in June.