Wasatch Back organizations receive $1.3M for recreation projects
The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation has awarded $19 million in grants to more than 80 projects across the state. That includes five in Summit and Wasatch counties.
The Utah Outdoor Recreation grants support local communities in building and improving motorized and non-motorized trails, parks, playgrounds, bike facilities, skateparks, water recreation amenities and more.
That includes trail development on the 8,600-acre 910 Cattle Ranch in Summit County. The county closed on the $55 million open space north of the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood in January.
The county received nearly $348,000 to help construct the area’s first public trails, surveying and other management costs. The total project will cost nearly $700,000.
Also in Summit County, the Snyderville Basin Recreation District received $500,000 for its Wheels Park improvement and expansion project. The grant will go toward the $1.8 million project to improve the skatepark in Trailside.
Three projects in Wasatch County also received funding including $200,000 for Strawberry Reservoir’s visitor center and fish trap and $9,000 for trail maintenance and widening near Wallsburg for Deer Creek State Park.
In Midway, the city received $250,000 to go toward its $1.1 million project to upgrade the skating rink.