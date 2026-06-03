Wasatch Back organizations receive $1.3M for recreation projects

The Utah Outdoor Recreation grants support local communities in building and improving motorized and non-motorized trails, parks, playgrounds, bike facilities, skateparks, water recreation amenities and more.

That includes trail development on the 8,600-acre 910 Cattle Ranch in Summit County. The county closed on the $55 million open space north of the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood in January.

The county received nearly $348,000 to help construct the area’s first public trails, surveying and other management costs. The total project will cost nearly $700,000.

Also in Summit County, the Snyderville Basin Recreation District received $500,000 for its Wheels Park improvement and expansion project. The grant will go toward the $1.8 million project to improve the skatepark in Trailside.

Three projects in Wasatch County also received funding including $200,000 for Strawberry Reservoir’s visitor center and fish trap and $9,000 for trail maintenance and widening near Wallsburg for Deer Creek State Park.

In Midway, the city received $250,000 to go toward its $1.1 million project to upgrade the skating rink.