South Summit County bike park gets revamp for 2026 season

The park’s first phase was built in 2018 and included a network of 10 trails on the east side of Pinion Lane.

Over the past 14 months, more trails were added west of the road. The foundation also built a pavilion with bathrooms, drinking fountains, a pump track, drool lines, skills courses and more.

Foundation Vice President Howard Sorensen said the group also helped revamp the east side of the road with improved berms and features.