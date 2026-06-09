South Summit County bike park gets revamp for 2026 season
The South Summit Trails Foundation is ramping up its bike park offerings for the 2026 season with new features at the Oakley Trail Park.
The park’s first phase was built in 2018 and included a network of 10 trails on the east side of Pinion Lane.
Over the past 14 months, more trails were added west of the road. The foundation also built a pavilion with bathrooms, drinking fountains, a pump track, drool lines, skills courses and more.
Foundation Vice President Howard Sorensen said the group also helped revamp the east side of the road with improved berms and features.