South Summit School District leaders, teachers to see 4% raise

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan recaps Monday night's Board of Education meeting, including the approval of a 4% raise for teachers and administrators for the 2026-2027 school year. Maughan also highlighted the more than 100 graduates from South Summit High School and Silver Summit Academy, noting that 127 students earned scholarships totaling $3.7 million.

He also detailed an investigation into ethics concerns about personal property stored at a district facility and the sale of surplus baseball equipment. He also mentioned the results of instructional coaching reports, which focuses on teacher needs and preferences and said a final budget hearing has been scheduled but the board is awaiting a final tax rate confirmation.