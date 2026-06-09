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Local News Hour

South Summit School District leaders, teachers to see 4% raise

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 9, 2026 at 11:08 AM MDT
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
KPCW
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan recaps Monday night's Board of Education meeting, including the approval of a 4% raise for teachers and administrators for the 2026-2027 school year. Maughan also highlighted the more than 100 graduates from South Summit High School and Silver Summit Academy, noting that 127 students earned scholarships totaling $3.7 million.
He also detailed an investigation into ethics concerns about personal property stored at a district facility and the sale of surplus baseball equipment. He also mentioned the results of instructional coaching reports, which focuses on teacher needs and preferences and said a final budget hearing has been scheduled but the board is awaiting a final tax rate confirmation.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher