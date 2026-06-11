Deer Valley asks MTB riders to purchase ‘pedal pass’ this summer

Passes are $50 for the summer season or $12 per day to get pedal access to Deer Valley Resort’s downhill mountain bike trails.

That’s as opposed to bike haul season passes, which go for a few hundred dollars.

Doug Gormley, Deer Valley’s lead mountain bike coach, says the new “pedal pass” is designed to offset the cost to maintain highly trafficked flow trails.

“A lot of people ride the bus, come in, they pedal into certain areas of the bike park,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 8. “Those are the ones that cost an enormous amount of money to build and maintain.”

The pedal pass only covers lift-served terrain on Bald and Bald Eagle mountains. It does not include trails on Flagstaff Mountain or multi-directional trails like Mid Mountain.

Gormley says riders will encounter signs asking them to buy either the season or day pass as they enter the bike park area. It includes a liability waiver as well.

“When you come into certain areas of the bike park to access downhill-only trails, you'll actually go through some fencing, and it's asking for some help with, again, just these trails that people love to ride,” he said.

Gormley says e-bikes are welcome in the Deer Valley bike park.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.