© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley asks MTB riders to purchase ‘pedal pass’ this summer

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 11, 2026 at 9:45 AM MDT
Family mountain biking at Deer Valley, in Park City, UT on Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Jason Peters
/
Deer Valley
Family mountain biking at Deer Valley, in Park City, UT on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Riders entering lift-served downhill bike park terrain will encounter signage about the new pass.

Passes are $50 for the summer season or $12 per day to get pedal access to Deer Valley Resort’s downhill mountain bike trails.

That’s as opposed to bike haul season passes, which go for a few hundred dollars.

Doug Gormley, Deer Valley’s lead mountain bike coach, says the new “pedal pass” is designed to offset the cost to maintain highly trafficked flow trails.

“A lot of people ride the bus, come in, they pedal into certain areas of the bike park,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 8. “Those are the ones that cost an enormous amount of money to build and maintain.”

The pedal pass only covers lift-served terrain on Bald and Bald Eagle mountains. It does not include trails on Flagstaff Mountain or multi-directional trails like Mid Mountain.

Gormley says riders will encounter signs asking them to buy either the season or day pass as they enter the bike park area. It includes a liability waiver as well.

“When you come into certain areas of the bike park to access downhill-only trails, you'll actually go through some fencing, and it's asking for some help with, again, just these trails that people love to ride,” he said.

Gormley says e-bikes are welcome in the Deer Valley bike park.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Ski Resorts
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas