Grill embers spark Deer Creek fire in unrestricted Wasatch County

Wasatch Fire District Chief Eric Hales said the fire started after a gust of wind picked up hot charcoal from people cooking at an approved grill at the state park. The hot coals landed in dry brush and sparked the small fire.

The fire district put out the flames before the fire could threaten the zipline on the hillside.

While neighboring Summit County enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions June 6, Hales said there are no restrictions in Wasatch County yet.

MORE NEWS: For Wasatch Back ski resorts, fire prevention is a year-round effort

The fire at Deer Creek State Park was the same day two larger blazes, the Stillwater and Tower fires, sparked elsewhere in the state. Both fires are also human caused.

Fox13 reports Sunday’s Stillwater fire south of Saratoga Springs had burned about 30 acres and was 35% contained as of Monday. Near Scipio in Millard County, the Tower fire had reached almost 1,300 acres and was 10% contained, according to KUTV.

Utah Fire Info reports, of Utah's nearly 230 wildfires since the beginning of the year, 194 of those have been human-caused.