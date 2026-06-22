Park City chamber: low snow winter drives summer visitation increase

The Park City area’s lodging occupancy in March and April was down nearly 25% year over year .

That number spiked upward in May: occupancy rates rose 22% compared to 2025, according to the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

FULL INTERVIEW: Dan Howard Listen • 9:25

Dan Howard from the bureau said May occupancy numbers are usually “iffy” as summer recreation activities have to wait for snow to melt. But this year, the snow didn’t stick, so locals and visitors started biking and hiking on area trails early.

Howard said June numbers are already up 2% year over year.

“A lot of people didn't make it for the winter because they just knew the conditions weren't what they wanted, but they do want to be in the mountains,” He said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 22 . “So we're seeing advanced bookings for the summer that are showing year-over-year increases.”

Local arts opportunities are also drawing visitors, Howard said, including the Deer Valley Outdoor Concert Series, the Kimball Arts Festival and Park City Opera shows.

The six-month projection is also promising.

With local resorts calling this season’s lackluster winter an anomaly, Howard said out-of-towners are booking early for winter 2026-2027.

“People are already betting on it. They didn't get what they wanted last winter, so they're going to, you know, jump on those early bookings,” he said. “That's great news, because we've got some revenue to make up for.”

While occupancy for the past six months was down over 12% compared to last year, the next six are up 2%.

The average daily rate for lodging is also up 3.7% for the next six months at $395.

