Utah Olympic Park gearing up for major construction projects

Significant construction is expected to get underway in spring 2027, including a new hotel and pool renovation. Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball says preliminary work will begin this fall.

on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Monday. “We'll start at the end of the summer, as well. So, those are kind of the two pregame pieces before we get into the ground in the spring.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball Listen • 13:44

The hotel will be built on the north side of the pool where the current day lodge and administrative offices are located. The final building remaining from the park’s original 1992 construction will be demolished this winter. A new day lodge will be incorporated into the hotel design.

“The hotel will kind of wrap around the pool,” he said. We've created these different viewing areas in and around, are working through that as well, and going to try and move our office space, which is housed in the day lodge right now, out of there temporarily, and then work on a new area for that to come back in.”

Kimball says the hotel is intended to enhance the experience for athletes and visitors while providing affordable accommodations for athletes and their families. It will also generate revenue to help support the park’s athletic facilities.

“Our mission is still to continue to provide a very dynamic campus,” he said. “As we continue to build towards 2034 [Olympics] it's really making sure that we shore up our foundation right now, and then build those pieces towards the games that we need to be able to be prepared and ready to go completely for those, so the hotel is one component of that, but that is just one mechanism in the overall experience of how we continue to be consistent and be prepared for the games in 2034.”

As part of the project’s approval, the UOP agreed to keep the training pool open as late as possible this fall and reopen and reopen it as early as possible next spring.

