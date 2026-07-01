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What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Fourth of July

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 1, 2026 at 2:42 PM MDT
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Park City Municipal
A biker holding an American flag during Park City's Fourth of July parade.

America celebrates its 250th anniversary Saturday, and Wasatch Back government buildings will close the day before to observe the Fourth of July holiday.

Summit County

Summit County offices - Closed July 3
Park City offices - Closed July 3
Summit County libraries - Closed July 3, 4
Park City Library - Closes early July 3, Closed July 3
Park City MARC - Adjusted hours July 3
Basin Rec Fieldhouse - Closed July 4
Summit County garbage collection - No delay

Wasatch County

Wasatch County offices - Closed July 3
Heber City offices - Closed July 3
Wasatch County Library - Closed July 3, 4
Wasatch County garbage collection- July 3 pickup delayed until July 6

Statewide

State liquor stores - Closed July 4
U.S. Postal Service- Closed July 4, no mail will be delivered

Over Independence Day weekend, National Park visitors will be able to access the parks for free from July 3 through July 5. The weekend covers three of the National Park Service’s 11 fee-free days in 2026. Camping and other additional fees will still apply.

Utah State Parks will also offer an extra free day-use pass for people who visit a state park on July 4. The pass can be redeemed for one free day at any park between Aug. 3 and 6.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver