What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Fourth of July

Summit County

Summit County offices - Closed July 3

Park City offices - Closed July 3

Summit County libraries - Closed July 3, 4

Park City Library - Closes early July 3, Closed July 3

Park City MARC - Adjusted hours July 3

Basin Rec Fieldhouse - Closed July 4

Summit County garbage collection - No delay

Wasatch County

Wasatch County offices - Closed July 3

Heber City offices - Closed July 3

Wasatch County Library - Closed July 3, 4

Wasatch County garbage collection- July 3 pickup delayed until July 6

Statewide

State liquor stores - Closed July 4

U.S. Postal Service- Closed July 4, no mail will be delivered

Over Independence Day weekend, National Park visitors will be able to access the parks for free from July 3 through July 5. The weekend covers three of the National Park Service’s 11 fee-free days in 2026. Camping and other additional fees will still apply.

Utah State Parks will also offer an extra free day-use pass for people who visit a state park on July 4. The pass can be redeemed for one free day at any park between Aug. 3 and 6.