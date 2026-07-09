Basin Rec climbing, aquatics facilities would cost up to $150M

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District is planning for future growth by proposing two new fieldhouses, one focused on aquatics and another on rock climbing.

The former would be on district-owned land in Silver Creek Village, and the latter in Jeremy Ranch on county land.

“This two-facility approach to what we're going to build also allows us to create basically a neighborhood facility,” District Director Robert Parrish told KPCW. “Instead of having everybody drive to Kimball Junction to go to one fieldhouse, residents could potentially walk or bike to a facility that's closer to their residence.”

Elliott Workgroup / Basin Rec East Canyon would feature climbing; Silver Creek would have a larger pool.

Parrish said a resident survey found Basin Rec’s initial plans for the two buildings were too small. Bigger, “right-sized” fieldhouses will cost more — potentially up to $150 million. But they’d be cheaper to build at the same time, with the same contractors and materials.

Parrish will ask the Summit County Council to place a $150 million bond question on the November ballot later this month.

In the meantime, Basin Rec hopes to educate residents and get feedback on its plans.

It hosted three open houses July 8 and will set up tents at trailheads, parks and community events where staff can share more information about the bond question.

The district also launched a survey July 8 so residents can weigh in on the bond and construction plans.

The new climbing and aquatics facilities are subject to planning approvals, but Parrish is confident county leaders are aligned with Basin Rec.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Elliott Workgroup created this rendering of what a Basin Rec aquatics facility might look like. There would be other workout and sports facilities in the building too.

Basin Rec taxpayers in the 84098 zip code would get discounted access to the facilities since they would be paying off the bonds on their property tax bill.

Memberships would be districtwide, so residents could choose any of the three fieldhouses on any given day. Parrish said he’s been working to simplify Basin Rec’s membership structure.

“We’ve hired an outside third-party auditor right now who's going through an audit of our fee program,” he said. “Our fee program takes up five printed pages, and it's confusing. It’s convoluted. Residents don't understand it, my staff doesn't understand it, and in some ways, it's not exactly fair.”

Anyone will be allowed to buy memberships since Basin Rec is a public agency, but non-residents will pay an elevated rate.

If Basin Rec issues all $150 million in bonds it would cost homeowners just over $20 per $100,000 of their home’s value per year. On a $1 million house, that translates to $203 more.

That is at the top end; Basin Rec could end up borrowing less, in which case the bill would be lower.

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