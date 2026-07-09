Residents can join in Leadership Park City mural project Saturday

Each year, the city’s leadership class selects a project that benefits the community. This year, Class 32 is painting collaborative murals throughout Summit County.

Led by local artist Anna Nizhoni, the Summit County Mural Project aims to make public art more accessible while strengthening community connections through collaborative painting experiences.

The Junction Commons mural celebrates the love of the mountains and the connection between people and the natural world.

Locals can join in community paint day starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Junction Commons near the Gap Factory Store.

The ground has already completed murals at Peace House and the Summit County Clubhouse with additional works scheduled throughout the summer before the class ends in October.

Leadership Park City is accepting applications for Class 33 through Aug. 21.