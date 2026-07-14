Summit County Health warns of toxic algal blooms as Utah heats up

As the Wasatch Back enters the dog days of summer, county health officials are reminding residents to protect themselves, and their pets, against summer health risks.

Harmful algae can form on the surface of stagnant or slow-moving waters and cause a rash or sicken humans and animals if ingested.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant Listen • 19:30

The toxic blooms are most common in the summer and early fall when there is more sunlight and warmer temperatures.

Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant said pets are the most at risk.

“It is really tough when dogs drink water that's infested with or impacted by a harmful algal bloom,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 13. “It attacks their central nervous system almost immediately and can result in the death of that animal.”

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality showed one bloom in the Wasatch Back at Deer Creek Reservoir Tuesday. It advised against swimming in the area and warned fishers to discard the skin and guts of their catches.

In nearby Utah County, Fifth Water Hot Springs is also warning locals about harmful algae. The U.S. Forest Service advises bathers not to drink the water and to dry off before hiking out.