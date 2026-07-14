Summit Festival celebrates synergy of dance, film, food

Ballet West principal faculty member Allison DeBona previews the inaugural Summit Festival happening this week in the Wasatch Back. The festival, "Where are Meets Elevation," is a three-day event featuring collaborations across artistic disciplines. It includes a sold-out farm-to-table dinner with a live ballet performance at Ballerina Farm's Kamas location, a free public screening of films by guest choreographer Phil Chan at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium and a live performance at the Canyons Village amphitheater featuring principal dancers from the Salt Lake City-based dance company and students from Ballet West Academy. DeBona, who also runs the artÉmotion ballet school, says the events are designed to foster community engagement and highlight the synergy between different art forms. She says she hopes it will become an annual tradition.