Song Summit blends music, mentorship, mental health in Park City

Song Summit will bring music, film, food and mindfulness to Park City Aug. 27-29.

Guests can see artists including Jim James of My Morning Jacket, eat food prepared by celebrity chefs and take yoga classes at Library Field.

This year’s festival also expands Summit Rising, a Song Summit Foundation mentorship program that pairs emerging musicians with established artists.

The goal is to help young musicians navigate show business, said Summit Rising program manager Ford Huntington.

“There’s kind of a big bridge from starting to play music and starting to work in the industry to actually having a sustainable career,” Huntington said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “I think that a lot of people get lost in the middle there. So, we’re trying to give them introductions to how processes run in the music, give them opportunities for mentorship.”

The program builds on the festival’s focus: healing and substance use recovery.

“Substance is so prevalent in the music industry in general,” Huntington said. “It’s probably one of the only industries in which it's like totally OK to just be drinking on the job. Interacting with all these substances, it's not some huge taboo. And I think that lack of line really can make it easy for people to kind of go off the end.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Song Summit's Ford Huntington & Paige Anderson Listen • 16:30

Along with songwriting workshops and performances, the 10 participants will meet with experienced artists to discuss career longevity, recovery and wellness.

“I think providing not only all these wellness resources for the artists, but also maybe giving them connection with other artists who've maybe been through the ringer with that stuff just provides context and maybe makes it that they're not going to make the same mistake,” Huntington said.

The organization make a lasting impact on the community, said Paige Anderson, Song Summit Foundation co-founder and interim executive director.

“We hear constantly, ‘This has really helped me in my wellness journey,’ or ‘I got sober because of what you’re doing,’” she said. “You see that true impact. That’s really what keeps us going.”

The Song Summit has events across Park City from Aug. 27-29.

Tickets and more information are available here.