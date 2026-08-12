Some older Summit County residents don’t identify as ‘seniors,’ consultants found

Statisticians predict Summit County will have more residents older than 65 than 14 years or younger by the end of this decade.

But the aging population is staying young at heart.

That’s according to consultants the county hired to plan the future of senior services. For starters, Jordan Pallitto from The Hill Group says that a lot of older residents don’t like the “senior” label.

“One of the refrains we've heard over and over again — particularly talking to individuals who do not yet participate in senior center programs — is that well, ‘I'm not old enough,’” Pallitto told county councilmembers July 29. “I may be a senior by definition, but I'm not old enough to go to that place or to participate in those programs.”

The growing share of older residents might create more demand for services. But the consultant’s draft report indicates there are already others who could benefit from expanded services, or programs that aren’t branded for “seniors.”

The final report won’t be ready until the fall, when the Summit County Council begins budgeting for 2027.

Click here to read The Hill Group's status update.

“A critical part of this strategic plan is that it's not about the three physical senior centers only. It's about the ecosystem of services available inside and outside of those senior centers,” Pallitto said.

According to Park City senior center board member Craig Weekly, that programming supports the mind as well as the body.

“Senior centers draw people out of isolation,” he told the county council during public comment in June. “They engage them with their peers through congregate meals, through communal activities, and programming. They build community, which is exactly what these folks need.”

The Hill Group is expected to recommend more transportation service to activities and the senior centers in Kamas, Park City and Coalville.

“There are some incredibly dedicated volunteers who wake up — before dawn — to provide transportation services to their peers in this community,” Pallitto said. “But what we've heard loud and clear is: it's not enough.”

Deputy County Manager Janna Young said staff hopes the report will help with 2027 budgeting.

Park City Municipal has budgeted for an entirely new senior center, which it wants to finish by 2029.

The building will move a couple blocks from lower Woodside Avenue to the Mawhinney parking lot across from the Park City Library.

Summit County and Park City Municipal are financial supporters of KPCW.