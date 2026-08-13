Rain to ‘help immensely’ with Rocky Canyon Fire, brings additional risk too

Recent rain has helped crews partially contain the Rocky Canyon Fire burning west of Henefer and north of East Canyon Reservoir.

“This won't put the fire out — it's going to help immensely,” fire crew spokesperson Sierra Hellstrom said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 13. “The moisture will cool areas where there wasn't a lot of vegetation and maybe just a few hot spots. But we likely, as soon as this rain moves out, we'll start to see some of those smokes and flame up on the top of that ridge where the fire's been active.”

She said the fire is still burning hot on the ridge northwest of Henefer. That can cause the recent moisture to evaporate.

That area’s steep terrain has been a challenge for firefighters. They told Henefer locals at a community meeting Tuesday that hotshot crews would be deploying Wednesday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Sierra Hellstrom Listen • 14:05

Hotshots are hand crews trained to work in the most dangerous fire conditions. Hellstrom said there are close to 300 firefighters now working the Rocky Canyon Fire.

The moisture helps in some ways but also presents new safety concerns for fire crews. Burn scars increase risk for flash floods and rockslides.

Morgan County Emergency Management said on Facebook it was preparing for potential flooding along state Route 66 Thursday. It is distributing free sandbags at the county shed near 380 N. Industrial Drive.

“[We] have to be really strategic on this fire, especially as it moves up into the cliffs and those rocky areas. It's really difficult to access, and it's not easy to go direct when you've got you know 40-foot, 50-foot flame lengths, even during rain,” Hellstrom said. “So we're trying to do it safely but using a lot of tactics between dozer and aircraft. And honestly, boots on the ground is what really gets fires out.”

The Rocky Canyon Fire was 15,662 acres in size and 29% contained as of Thursday morning.