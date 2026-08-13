Utah relies on reservoirs amid drought after lackluster snow year

In its most recent drought impact statement, the National Weather Service reports northern Summit County is in a moderate drought while severe drought conditions plague the rest of the Wasatch Back.

Utah has relied on reservoir storage for water this year. The weather service reports withdrawals began in early May, at least a month earlier than normal.

So far this summer, reservoir storage has dropped 13%. The typical drop between May and July is 1%.

It is unlikely Utah will get a reprieve from the heat. The long-range outlook shows above-normal temperatures through August statewide.

However, meteorologists say Utah’s drought forecast is expected to improve over the next three months.

National Weather Service Drought Information Statement for Utah and Uinta County, WY: