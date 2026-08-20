Park City Elks Club awards inaugural scholarships at first responder awards

The 24th annual Park City Elks Club First Responder Awards honored police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and for the first time, a search and rescue volunteer at Rotary Park Aug. 15.

The six honorees were Park City firefighter Hudson Zwhalen, Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Zachary Howick, Park City Police Detective Katie James, Summit County Search and Rescue volunteer Kevan Todd, Park City Fire EMS paramedic Gabrielle Longchamp and Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Jake Odom.

Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates said the honors come as emergency crews worked to contain the Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit and Morgan counties.

“Recognition isn’t always given in law enforcement,” Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates told KPCW. “We go and we do a job, and we don’t ask for recognition. We just do the job, and so this award is touching in many ways … it’s a neat way to recognize these people.”

Todd is the first search and rescue volunteer to be honored. The vice commander was awarded for his dedication. He said, after 34 years of emergency volunteering, the spotlight is humbling.

“For us on search and rescue, we don’t like the recognition,” Todd said. “We’d rather fly in under the radar, get home, get in before anybody even knew we were there. But it’s pretty special when you think about it.”

Firefighter and Park City native Zwhalen was honored for his paramedic work. Seven years into his career, the 30-year-old father of four said he’s grateful for his mentors.

“I’m deeply honored to have some people in my early career put some faith and trust in me, even though I didn’t really know what I was doing at the time,” Zwhalen said. “I just kept my feet, kept my head to the grindstone and kept going.”

As part of a new scholarship initiative, the organization awarded $1,000 in honor of each recipient. Each winner chose a community member to receive a scholarship for education expenses.

All of the recipients had ties to emergency response. Three are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, one hopes to become a firefighter and another works with Park City EMS.

Todd chose Kambrie Redd, the daughter of a deputy who died unexpectedly.

“She’s a senior in high school this year,” Todd said. “I just kind of felt it was really fitting, you know and she is going to school. So I found out that and I was like, you’re my candidate.”

Other recipients included Connor Hardy, Rachel Riff, Sgt. Jonathon Watson and Jace Verl McArthur.

The Utah 1033 Foundation also received a scholarship. The nonprofit provides financial support to families of Utah first responders killed in the line of duty.

