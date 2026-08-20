Summit Land Conservancy preserves more than 200 acres in Summit, Weber counties

Summit Land Conservancy has finalized two conservation projects this month to preserve more than 227 acres of canyon and meadow land.

In Summit County, it has permanently conserved a piece of the Kamas Valley Meadows called Lind Ranches.

The 99-acre easement is the 19th project as part of the conservancy’s “For the Future” campaign which has permanently protected more than 15,000 acres across northern Utah.

The Lind family purchased the ranch in 1978 and added neighboring parcels in the 1980s. Summit Lands says the protection of the land plays an important role in safeguarding water resources, wildlife habitat and the rural character of south Summit County.

Summit Land Conservancy Summit Land Conservancy partnered with Ogden Valley Land Trust to protect more than 128 acres in Ogden Canyon in August 2026.

To the north, Summit Lands teamed up with Ogden Valley Land Trust to protect more than 128 acres in Ogden Canyon.

The easement preserves a stretch of wooded canyon, wildlife habitat, scenic views and watershed lands at one of the gateways into the Ogden Valley.

Known as the Keith and Belinda Rounkles Ogden Canyon Conservancy, the property has been part of the canyon’s history for more than a century.

Today, a conservation easement ensures the property will remain undeveloped, protecting its natural character and the streams and wildlife corridors that connect it to the Ogden River.