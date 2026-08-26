Recycle Utah’s new facility will be a community gathering space

Recycle Utah released preliminary renderings of its planned recycling and sustainability hub off U.S. Highway 40 in Summit County. At 4.18 acres, the future facility will be about 10 times the size of its current location on Woodbine Way in Park City.

Executive Director Andy Hecht said the new space will be easier for residents and businesses to use. With more space, the nonprofit will be able to take on more material and handle it more efficiently.

“We have thought really hard about how each material flow goes through the building from the person dropping it off through our systems to where it's being shipped out,” he said.

Hecht said the process to recycle cardboard — the item the nonprofit receives the most — would require virtually no input from staff.

But Recycle Utah’s new home will be more than just a place to drop off recycling, he said; it will be a community gathering space.

A big part of that is an indoor-outdoor cafe in partnership with Lucky Ones Coffee. Hecht said having a cafe on site will encourage locals to visit. That space can also be used for events.

Education also adds to the community hub. The nonprofit interacts with about 7,000 local students annually, and the new facility will have a dedicated education wing with classrooms.

“Up until now we've always had to go to the classrooms to teach the youth about what recycling is and what it means to recycle, but it's really important to be able to show off what it is in a real-world situation,” Hecht said. “This gives us the chance to do that.”

Hecht said the center will feature an industrial kitchen to help divert waste from the Summit County landfill.

He said fundraisers and other events can create large amounts of disposable place settings and food waste. Some can be recycled and composted, but much of it still ends up in the trash.

With an industrial kitchen and dishwasher, Recycle Utah can curb some of that, renting out silverware at a discounted rate.

“An event with 75 people going to it ... renting wine glasses, water glasses, all this stuff is incredibly expensive,” he said. “Recycle Utah can do it at a fraction of the price. We're not trying to turn a profit; we're just trying to eliminate waste from going to landfill.”

The kitchen will also support a partnership with Wasteless Solutions. The nonprofit repackages food from conferences or sports arenas in the Salt Lake Valley and delivers it to people experiencing food insecurity.

Hecht said Recycle Utah’s kitchen will allow Wasteless Solutions to bring that service to the Wasatch Back.

Recycle Utah will start fundraising soon, years ahead of breaking ground.

The nonprofit will operate in its current spot until March 2027 while a temporary facility is constructed on the new site. Hecht said the temporary home will allow Recycle Utah to offer the same services while plans are finalized and funding is secured for its permanent home.

Recycle Utah is a financial supporter of KPCW.

