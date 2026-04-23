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Recycle Utah to remain in Bonanza Park home until spring 2027

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 23, 2026 at 3:35 PM MDT
Recycle Utah's headquarters on Woodbine Way in Park City is seen in November 2023.
Chelsea Hafer
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Recycle Utah
Recycle Utah's headquarters on Woodbine Way in Park City is seen in November 2023.

Recycle Utah will operate its existing recycling center for an extra six months as it prepares to move to an expanded facility near Silver Summit.

Previously, Park City had told the nonprofit to leave its location on Woodbine Way by Sept. 1 so the city can redevelop the area. To meet that deadline, Recycle Utah planned to close by June 30 and spend the summer cleaning up the site.

Executive Director Andy Hecht announced at an Earth Day celebration Wednesday, April 22, the organization can stay put until March 2027.

“What this all means is that we have the time to build a temporary facility on the new land, so we can continue our operations without breaking service,” he said. 

Recycle Utah’s future home off U.S. 40 will be about 10 times the size of its current location, which is less than half an acre.

With the expanded facility, the nonprofit will be able to accept more commercial recycling and food waste and expand community education offerings.

Recycle Utah plans to launch a capital campaign to raise money for the new recycling center.
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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
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