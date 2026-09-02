North Summit Fire credits coach’s quick action in saving child hit by baseball

The North Summit Fire District is crediting a baseball coach’s quick actions with helping save a child’s life during practice Tuesday.

The fire district said the child was hit by a baseball at Henefer Town Park around 5 p.m. and was unresponsive.

A coach immediately began CPR, which authorities say made a critical difference.

Crews arrived minutes later, used a defibrillator to restore the child’s pulse and flew them to a Salt Lake hospital for treatment.

North Summit Fire said the incident is an important reminder of the importance of CPR and AED training.

Defibrillators can typically be found in high-traffic public buildings like airports, gyms, schools and government buildings and are marked by a red heart symbol with a white lightning bolt inside.

Nearby publicly-available AED devices can also be found through national registries online.