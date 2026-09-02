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North Summit Fire credits coach’s quick action in saving child hit by baseball

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 2, 2026 at 5:25 PM MDT
FILE - Henefer is seen from state Route 65 on Aug. 10, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
FILE - Henefer is seen from state Route 65 on Aug. 10, 2026.

The North Summit Fire District says immediate action saved the child's life Tuesday evening.

The North Summit Fire District is crediting a baseball coach’s quick actions with helping save a child’s life during practice Tuesday.

The fire district said the child was hit by a baseball at Henefer Town Park around 5 p.m. and was unresponsive.

A coach immediately began CPR, which authorities say made a critical difference.

Crews arrived minutes later, used a defibrillator to restore the child’s pulse and flew them to a Salt Lake hospital for treatment.

North Summit Fire said the incident is an important reminder of the importance of CPR and AED training.

Defibrillators can typically be found in high-traffic public buildings like airports, gyms, schools and government buildings and are marked by a red heart symbol with a white lightning bolt inside. 

Nearby publicly-available AED devices can also be found through national registries online.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver