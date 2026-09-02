Grand County, National Park Service launch Moab-Arches shuttle service

Grand County’s free Moab-Arches shuttle began carrying public passengers Tuesday, Sept. 1, during a week of testing ahead of an official launch Sept. 8 and the start of promotion Sept. 9.

Both connected routes and every planned stop are active during the soft launch, Grand County spokesperson Melisa Jeffers said, but shuttle queue signs have not yet been installed.

“Riders this week may see arrival times shift a little while drivers get a feel for the route and we make adjustments to improve the service,” Jeffers wrote in an email.

Jeffers said the county plans to install the queue signs before the official launch Sept. 8. The county will mark the launch with an inaugural shuttle leaving the Moab Information Center at 3 p.m. for The Windows.

A free community open house featuring the shuttle, the Moab Office of Tourism’s new brand, barbecue, music and games will follow from 5 to 8 p.m. at the information center.

A Times-Independent reporter rode the town and in-park routes Tuesday morning, traveling from the Moab Information Center to the Arches Visitor Center, Delicate Arch and The Windows before returning downtown. Ridership was light during the trip. The shuttles generally operated close to their published schedules, and no major disruptions occurred.

To read Andrew Christiansen's full report visit moabtimes.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.