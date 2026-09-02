Utah tops 1K wildfires; human-caused fires decline

Utah has seen more than 1,000 wildfires so far this year, about 80 more than this time last year.

But state fire officials say human-caused fires are down. Utah Fire Info reports people caused 46% of this year’s wildfires compared to 68% in 2025 and 57% in 2024.

Blazes have burned more than 559,000 acres in Utah this year.

The largest, the Wide Mouth 2 Fire in Millard County, has burned nearly 130,000 acres and is 97% contained.

Summit County has seen nearly 50 wildfires so far, including the Rocky Canyon Fire that sparked Aug. 7. It burned more than 16,000 acres and is now fully contained. Of Wasatch County’s 15 fires, the largest burned 145 acres.

Utah firefighters have kept 90% of the state’s burns to 10 acres or less this year.