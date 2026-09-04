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Summit County Council delays Junction Commons rezone vote

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 4, 2026 at 3:43 PM MDT
photo shot at junction commons outlet mall June 24 2026
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

The Summit County Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on rezoning and redeveloping Junction Commons.

A planned Summit County vote to rezone and redevelop Junction Commons was delayed Wednesday, Sept. 2, but only because of a technical error.

Around midnight, after about two hours of discussion and public comment, Councilmember Roger Armstrong saw the item was noticed incorrectly. Councilmember Megan McKenna said a vote on plans for the property once known as Outlets Park City would have to wait.

“We were actually in the process of making a motion when we realized that it wasn't agendized properly, and so it wasn't noticed on the agenda for a rezone,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour Sept. 3

The council will instead vote during a special session Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 8:30 a.m.

Elliott Workgroup's concept for Junction Commons redevelopment.
Elliott Workgroup
Elliott Workgroup's concept for Junction Commons redevelopment.

The proposal from owner Singerman Real Estate includes 270 multi-family units, 70 townhomes, about 8,000 square feet of amenity and clubhouse space and about 55,000 square feet of commercial space.

The upper loop of Junction Commons’ stores would be demolished to make room for a residential neighborhood and two parking structures. Apartments would fill in the lower parking lot.

The project adds 220 deed-restricted affordable units. Of those, 188 would be at 80% of area median income and 32 at 60%. 80% of the area’s median income is $134,000 for a family of four.

McKenna said the conversation about the project was productive and the council was moving toward approval.

“With being a redevelopment, you know, you're thinking about what it is currently and what they're proposing, and I think all of us agreed that what they're proposing is a much better use of that land,” McKenna said.

The project has six phases and will take eight to 10 years to complete. The upper loop will take two to four years.

Summit County and Junction Commons are financial supporters of KPCW.
Summit County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller