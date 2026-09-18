Summit County Council pushes conversations about water, growth and development

Dave Thomas, Summit County’s top civil attorney, said Sept. 17 the Summit County Council wants to have a “global conversation” on water.

That’s what he told the board of Mountain Regional Water Special Service District, indicating that means long-term with the various water providers in Summit County.

“It may be an uncomfortable conversation,” Thomas said. “They're probably going to invite all the water companies to come, and I don't know how many of the water companies are going to want to talk about anything.”

Mountain Regional is the largest but far from the only local water company. There are six major providers in western Summit County, including Park City Municipal, Gorgoza Mutual Water Company in Pinebrook and Summit Water Distribution Company.

Mountain Regional broached the topic of water supply at the Sept. 16 county council meeting. By 2040, it could have a water surplus or shortfall depending on how many customers it adds and how much they conserve.

Roger Armstrong, a councilmember of 13 years, asked the district’s leaders to speak up if they see developments proposed that the water supply can’t support.

“This is the first time in my experience on council that I've seen this forecast: potential deficit with growth,” he said Sept. 16. “And that got my attention. I've not seen that before.”

Thomas says Mountain Regional could certainly comment on a project where the developer wants to get water from Mountain Regional.

Armstrong believes the district could be legally allowed to weigh in on the feasibility of other projects if they share the same aquifer, for example, and would therefore affect Mountain Regional's capacity.

“My head always goes to rooftops. I've been trying to beat a drum about growth and limiting growth for a variety of reasons, and water is not the least of them,” Armstrong said.

Mountain Regional Water’s leaders are expecting to speak with councilmembers individually in the coming weeks. Another long-range discussion with the entire county council hasn’t been scheduled.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.