Park City will not remove The Mine’s basketball court wall

Park City’s new $20 million, 15,000-square-foot community center — dubbed “The Mine” — is under construction in City Park. Slated to open in November , it features an outdoor basketball court and playground.

Construction crews recently completed the basketball court’s north wall. It separates the court from a playground, serves as a sound barrier and could be used for wall ball. City staff say a mural is planned as well.

The Park City Council discussed concerns and whether to remove the wall Thursday.

Councilmember Ed Parigian says it affects the park’s views.

“It's an 8-foot wall. It's a concrete wall. It has no other purpose, and it blocks the view when you're coming down the trail there,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 18 . “Now there's no view of the remainder of City Park.”

While the council agreed the wall limits views and isn’t aesthetically pleasing, the majority said the $113,000 price tag to remove it now wasn’t worth it.

All councilmembers, except for Parigian, preferred to revisit the concern after The Mine opens and the community has used the space.

After that decision, Parigian walked out of the meeting almost 10 minutes early, saying the rest of the council should be “ashamed.”

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

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