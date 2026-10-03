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Readers get first look at Kimball Junction library, lend helping hands

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 3, 2026 at 4:37 PM MDT
Members of the Kimball Junction library book brigade pass books to one another Oct. 3, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Members of the Kimball Junction library book brigade pass books to one another Oct. 3, 2026.

Park City-area residents convened a ceremonial book brigade Saturday, reviving a decades-old tradition.

Close to 200 people bridged the gap between the Sheldon Richins Building and the former Skullcandy headquarters in Kimball Junction the afternoon of Oct. 3.

The tech office turned government hub is now known as the PEAK Center.

The Summit County Library has moved into the first floor, and, to mark the achievement, residents formed a book brigade. Jane Pearson, 10, from Jeremy Ranch explained how it works.

“The book brigade is good because then they don't have to get dump trucks full of books and then pour it into the library,” she said. “Which is kind of smart because then people are helping, and it goes faster and a lot easier. But nobody has to move; they just have to get in a line.”

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton kicks off the Oct. 3, 2026, book brigade behind the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.
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Summit County Library Director Dan Compton kicks off the Oct. 3, 2026, book brigade behind the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
Members of the Oct. 3, 2026, book brigade pass a paperback toward the PEAK Center, the new Kimball Junction library branch.
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Members of the Oct. 3, 2026, book brigade pass a paperback toward the PEAK Center, the new Kimball Junction library branch.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
Members of the Oct. 3, 2026, book brigade in Kimball Junction pose with one of the 24 One Book One Community titles.
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Members of the Oct. 3, 2026, book brigade in Kimball Junction pose with one of the 24 One Book One Community titles.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
Rotarians gather outside the PEAK Center before beginning the book brigade Oct. 3, 2026.
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Rotarians gather outside the PEAK Center before beginning the book brigade Oct. 3, 2026.
Connor Thomas / KPCW

Noon Rotarians formed the book brigade’s vanguard, including Brian Buck, a Park City Museum researcher.

“Park City has this legacy of doing book brigades, and the Park City Library has done it a number of times, where all the books in the collection were passed,” Buck told KPCW. “But there were much smaller libraries then. This library has a collection of over 50,000 items.”

So residents moved 24 titles from the annual countywide book club, One Book One Community.

Saturday’s event was also a chance for many residents to see inside the PEAK Center for the first time.

Visitors to the Kimball Junction library enjoy a view of Iron Mountain and the Snyderville Basin Oct. 3, 2026.
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Visitors to the Kimball Junction library enjoy a view of Iron Mountain and the Snyderville Basin Oct. 3, 2026.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
Readers visit the children's section of the Kimball Junction library Oct. 3, 2026.
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Readers visit the children's section of the Kimball Junction library Oct. 3, 2026.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
The new stacks at the Kimball Junction library are seen Oct. 3, 2026.
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The new stacks at the Kimball Junction library are seen Oct. 3, 2026.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
The PEAK Center auditorium, seen under construction Oct. 3, 2026, is slated to hold 250 people for events such as Summit County Council meetings.
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The PEAK Center auditorium, seen under construction Oct. 3, 2026, is slated to hold 250 people for events such as Summit County Council meetings.
Connor Thomas / KPCW

Library Director Dan Compton says the Kimball Junction branch won’t be open for another couple weeks. The library itself is ready to go, but the new auditorium space is a work in progress.

While the county waits on the certificate of occupancy that allows the building to officially open, the library will still be running its bookmobile out of the Richins Building parking lot.

Readers can pick up their holds from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the colorful truck.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.
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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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