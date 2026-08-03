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Summit County Library asks residents to check out 50 books to help in Kimball Junction move

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM MDT
Summit County Library

Summit County residents can check out books through Aug. 15 before the library closes for the move to the new PEAK Center.

The Summit County Library is asking residents for help as the Kimball Junction branch moves to its new location at the PEAK Center.

The library wants residents to check out up to 50 books any time from now to Aug. 15 and hold them until it reopens.

Participants may get a free book bag and sticker for their help.

The Kimball Junction branch closes Aug. 16 to relocate to the old Skullcandy building with plans to reopen Sept. 14.

The book drop will remain open but the library encourages residents to keep the books until October to return to the new location.

The library will host a grand opening and book brigade on Oct. 3 at the new PEAK Center across Landmark Drive.

The Coalville and Kamas branches will remain open throughout the move.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver