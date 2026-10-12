UDOT shares traffic reduction plans for I-80, US 40 interchange in Summit County

The Utah Department of Transportation project would add a 12-foot merge lane on I-80 eastbound from Kimball Junction to Silver Summit.

Other work includes new overhead signs and improving drainage and lighting along the I-80 eastbound to U.S. 40 ramp.

UDOT says the project is intended to reduce congestion through the interchange.

The agency will host an open house Tuesday at the Basin Rec. Fieldhouse from 5-7 p.m.

The project is in the design phase with construction expected to begin in 2027.