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UDOT shares traffic reduction plans for I-80, US 40 interchange in Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 12, 2026 at 5:20 PM MDT
Highland Flats would be built on a semi-circular, empty portion of land on the north side of Highland Drive where Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 40 intersect.
Courtesy Jamie Kearns
UDOT plans to add a 12-foot eastbound merge lane from the Kimball Junction onramp through the I-80 eastbound to US-40 interchange ramp.

Wasatch Back drivers can learn more about planned changes to the eastbound Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 40 interchange at an open house Tuesday.

The Utah Department of Transportation project would add a 12-foot merge lane on I-80 eastbound from Kimball Junction to Silver Summit.

Other work includes new overhead signs and improving drainage and lighting along the I-80 eastbound to U.S. 40 ramp.

UDOT says the project is intended to reduce congestion through the interchange.

The agency will host an open house Tuesday at the Basin Rec. Fieldhouse from 5-7 p.m.

The project is in the design phase with construction expected to begin in 2027.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver