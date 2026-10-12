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Park City Shot Ski raises glasses, $86K for local nonprofits

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:31 PM MDT
Participants raise their glasses (and skis) after breaking the record for longest shot ski at the 10th Annual Park City Sunrise Rotary Shot Ski event Oct. 12, 2026.
Glen Kutler
/
KPCW
Participants raise their glasses (and skis) after breaking the record for longest shot ski at the 10th Annual Park City Sunrise Rotary Shot Ski event Oct. 12, 2026.

Park City reclaimed the world record for the longest shot ski Saturday, while raising $86,000 for the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club’s grant program.

The 10th annual event drew 1,430 participants along a connected shot ski stretching up Main Street.

The fundraiser put Park City ahead of Breckenridge, Colorado, in the philanthropic competition for the world’s longest shot ski while also raising money for Wasatch Back nonprofits.

Sunrise Rotary grants support local organizations working in areas including arts, trails, housing, education and health.

Breckenridge Mountain Rotary will attempt to beat Park City’s record Dec. 17 during the town’s Ullr Fest.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver