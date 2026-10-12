Park City Shot Ski raises glasses, $86K for local nonprofits

The 10th annual event drew 1,430 participants along a connected shot ski stretching up Main Street.

The fundraiser put Park City ahead of Breckenridge, Colorado, in the philanthropic competition for the world’s longest shot ski while also raising money for Wasatch Back nonprofits.

Sunrise Rotary grants support local organizations working in areas including arts, trails, housing, education and health.

Breckenridge Mountain Rotary will attempt to beat Park City’s record Dec. 17 during the town’s Ullr Fest.