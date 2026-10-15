Summit County Sheriff asks residents to report recent burglaries, thefts

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report any burglaries or thefts within the past six months.

The request follows the arrest of 26-year-old Eric Michael Thomas Oct. 9 on suspicion of burglary and theft while providing pest control services.

Thomas was charged Oct. 13 with theft valued at at least $5,000, a second degree felony.

A jail affidavit says Thomas was arrested after one of his Summit County customers reported they believed he had taken a diamond necklace.

Responding deputies also found a silver ring, silver pendant necklace and gold bracelet. The estimated value of the items is over $14,700.

According to the affidavit, Thomas told investigators he had stolen jewelry or small, high-value items from more than 10 other area homes and was keeping them in a box at his home.

The sheriff’s office says residents should provide as much detail as possible about any missing property, including photos, descriptions, distinguishing features, special markings, engravings or serial numbers.

Thomas made his first court appearance Oct. 15. He will return to Third District Court Oct. 23.