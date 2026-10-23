Utah’s human-caused wildfires down, acreage increases

Since January, the state has seen more than 1,200 wildfires. Of those, 40% were human-caused, down from roughly 65% in 2025.

The Utah Fire Info reports crews were able to keep more than 90% of wildfires to 10 acres or less, but some blazes were hard to contain.

Utah’s two largest fires were caused by lightning and reached more than 100,000 acres. The Widemouth 2 Fire burned nearly 130,000 acres in Millard County. The Babylon Fire in San Juan County burned more than 107,000 acres.

In total, wildfires have scorched nearly 561,000 acres this year. That’s more than double the acreage burned in 2025.

As of Oct. 23, there are no active fires in the Wasatch Back. In 2026, Wasatch County saw 15 sparks, the largest burning 145 acres.

Summit County had 55 wildfires this year; the largest was 10 acres. That doesn’t include the Rocky Canyon Fire which started in Morgan County before expanding into Summit, burning nearly 16,500 acres.