UDOT plans for rock blasting, lane closures in Wasatch Back

The Utah Department of Transportation is nearly finished with Park City pavement work on Deer Valley Drive from the Marsac roundabout to Kearns Boulevard.

But in the Snyderville Basin crews will be working through the winter to replace the Interstate 80 bridges near Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook.

UDOT spokesperson Kylar Sharp said Homestead Road will be reduced to one lane Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pedestrians and bikers have also been shifted onto a temporary lane along the road.

“There will be micro piling that will begin this week, and that's just to create a strong foundation to support the new bridges,” he said. “Anyone using the trail, you can experience increased noise and vibrations.”

Summit County drivers can also expect delays Friday morning along state Route 224 as crews switch the Cutter Lane traffic light to a new system.

The work is part of High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit project.

Police officers will direct traffic while the light is down from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m Oct. 30.

In Wasatch County, drivers on U.S. 189 shifted to the new road earlier this month as part of UDOT’s highway widening project between Wallsburg and Charleston.

Sharp said UDOT is now preparing for another round of rock blasting to widen the highway between Rainbow Bay and state Route 113.

“Crews will soon use blasting to remove rock along the mountainside to make room for wider roads,” he said. “U.S. 189 will be closed in both directions between Rainbow Bay and SR-113 during this work.”

UDOT has not yet announced when the blasting will start. It says the closures will last 15 to 30 minutes.