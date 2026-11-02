2026 Wasatch Back midterm voter guide

Election Day is Nov. 3 and Wasatch Back voters will choose candidates for U.S. and state offices, state and local school boards along with county council, clerk, sheriff, auditor and attorney. Ballots will also ask residents to weigh on on Amendments A and B and whether certain judges should keep their jobs.

KPCW partnered with The Park Record to create the 2026 General Election guide. It is voters' one-stop resource for elections in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Learn more about Wasatch Back races here:

Click here to learn more about where to vote on Election Day in Summit County

Click here to learn more about where to vote on Election Day in Wasatch County .