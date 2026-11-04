Park City DMV closes for move to new PEAK Center in Kimball Junction

The Park City Department of Motor Vehicles Office will close this week as it moves to a new location.

When complete, the DMV, Summit County Library’s Kimball Junction branch and council chambers will be housed in the new PEAK Center, previously the Skullcandy headquarters.

The library opened last month and the county says the DMV offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 9.

While the Park City office is closed, residents can visit the Summit County DMV offices in Kamas Nov. 4 and 5 or in Coalville Nov. 6.