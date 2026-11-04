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Park City DMV closes for move to new PEAK Center in Kimball Junction

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 4, 2026 at 2:39 PM MST
The Park City DMV will move from the Sheldon Richins Building to the PEAK Center in Kimball Junction.
Summit County
The Park City DMV will move from the Sheldon Richins Building to the PEAK Center in Kimball Junction.

The Summit County office will move from the Sheldon Richins Building to the new PEAK Center.

The Park City Department of Motor Vehicles Office will close this week as it moves to a new location.

When complete, the DMV, Summit County Library’s Kimball Junction branch and council chambers will be housed in the new PEAK Center, previously the Skullcandy headquarters.

The library opened last month and the county says the DMV offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 9.

While the Park City office is closed, residents can visit the Summit County DMV offices in Kamas Nov. 4 and 5 or in Coalville Nov. 6.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver