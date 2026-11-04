Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks adult mentors for 20 local youth

Big Brothers Big Sisters has provided one-on-one mentorship for children ages 6 to 17 in Utah for the past 45 years. Each year the organization serves as many as 120 youth in the Wasatch Back.

Thomas Tripodi is the Summit and Wasatch Operations and Program Director for Big Brother Big Sisters of Utah. He says the organization has seen an increased demand for adult mentors in recent years.

“I think that youth across the country, not just in this community, lack trusted adults providing that mentorship role in their lives,” Tripodi said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Nov. 4. “A mentor is this unique combination of a role model and a friend, somebody that could be an outlet for that child to go to that they may not be comfortable speaking to a parent or a relative or a teacher about.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Thomas Tripodi Listen • 11:06

Most of the children on the waiting list, he said, are middle school and high school students.

“I think that that's an age in which children are beginning to find themselves,” he said. “They're entering young adulthood, and that's really when they're in the biggest need to have a mentor, somebody who could help them guide through those times.”

Mentors must commit to spending a couple of hours with their match every week or two for at least one year.

“So, the typical activity lasts a few hours, and that could really be anything depending on what the two of you are interested in,” he said. “So, it could be as simple as picking the kid up from their house, going to grab a bite to eat, chatting over a slice of pizza. But oftentimes, I'll see matches go for hikes, go see a movie, go for a bike ride, go to the local rec center, yeah, things like that.”

Tripodi said the best mentors are those who enjoy spending time with children and want to make a difference in their lives. For those who had an adult role model growing up, mentoring is an opportunity to pay that support forward.

The greatest need right now he said is for male mentors.

Those interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister can begin the application and enrollment process online.

Click here for more information or to apply to become a Big Brother or Big Sister.