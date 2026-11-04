Predictive markets pull out of Utah after Kalshi criminal charges

In the aftermath of the Utah Attorney General's Office leveling criminal charges against Kalshi and two of its executives, other predictive markets have abruptly ceased trading in the state.

DraftKings ceased allowing anyone in Utah to place money on its prediction markets, the company confirmed to FOX 13 News. It already prohibits sports betting because Utah law forbids it.

"Effective immediately, sports, novelty, political, and certain other event contracts are no longer available on DraftKings Predictions for customers physically located in Utah. Customers are still able to trade financial event contracts, including those related to stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrency. Any open positions customers hold in the affected markets will remain open and settle as normal. DraftKings remains committed to operating responsibly and transparently," the company said in a statement.

Fanatics said its prediction markets will cease offering contracts to people in Utah effective Nov. 4.

"While we do not believe these contracts violate any state laws, beginning on November 2, 2026, we will restrict customers in Utah from entering new event contract positions on sports, culture, elections, and politics. Customers will continue to have access to other categories, including finance and economics," a Robinhood spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

Though none of the companies explicitly said so, it appears to be in response to criminal charges being filed last week against Kalshi. The company, its CEO and COO, found themselves facing felony-level gambling-related charges. They have been ordered to appear before a judge in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court in December.

Read the full report by Ben Winslow at fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.