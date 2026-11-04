Early returns show candidates tied for North Summit school board

Rene Potter and Kevin Orgill are tied for seat 4. Orgill has been on the board since 2022, representing Chalk Creek. Potter coached wrestling at North Summit High School for more than a decade and worked as an air traffic controller for 30 years before that.

Ballots from one precinct had not been counted as of Wednesday.

Engineer and entrepreneur Eric Cylvick is leading with 58% of the vote for seat 5, which covers Promontory Ridge and Wanship. North Summit Elementary School Principal Russell Hendry is at 42%.

Results from four precincts are outstanding. Incumbent and North Summit board president Vern Williams did not run for reelection.

All other Wasatch Back school board candidates ran unopposed.

In Park City School District, Board of Education Vice President Nick Hill will get a second term. He represents the Pinebrook and Summit Park areas.

Denise Andrews will be a new addition in January. She will replace board president Meredith Reed, who ran for a Summit County Council seat but lost in the primary. The seat represents the Jeremy, Glenwild and Silver Summit neighborhoods.

Jacob Collett will stay on the Wasatch County School District board. He was appointed in February of 2025 after Tyler Bluth resigned and represents southern Heber families.

Erin Sabey will be Wasatch’s newest board member in January, replacing vice president Cory Homles, who did not run for reelection. The seat represents the Heber North district.

South Summit School District Board of Education President Matthew Weller got a second term, as did board member Ty Metcalf. Weller represents Peoa, east South Summit and Weber Canyon. Metcalf’s seat covers the south and west portions of Summit County.

Local school board races are non-partisan.

Summit County voters also weighed in on Utah State School Board seat 1. Incumbent Republican Jennie Earle is ahead of Democrat Cathey Callow-Heusser with 65% of the vote.

