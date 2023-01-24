Sundance Review | FIVE SUNS | "Bad Press"

In 2018, the National Council of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma consider a resolution to remove 1st Amendment protection from the print and radio reporters of Mvskoke Media, who are funded by the tribe.

The resolution passes by a hair. The deciding vote is cast by the same council member who sponsored the resolution (also the same guy featured in Mvskoke’s report, the year before, about a sexual-harassment allegation.)

In a dramatic story spanning several years, the local reporters campaign for new tribal leaders, and beyond that, to explicitly enact protection for free speech in the Muscogee Constitution.

Clearly, the heroine of the story is reporter Angel Ellis—a salty, no-nonsense, stubborn character that any Hollywood screenwriter would be proud to invent.