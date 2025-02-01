Sundance pulls two award winners from online festival after piracy

“Twinless” is a comedic drama featuring “Mazerunner” actor Dylan O’Brien. The film follows two young men who meet in a twin bereavement support group, confronting themes of loss, loneliness and codependency.

The U.S. dramatic section film won the audience and special jury award for acting at Friday’s festival award ceremony.

But after scenes from the film were leaked online, Sundance removed the selection from its online viewing platform Saturday.

“The film ‘Twinless’ was a victim of some copyright infringement on various social media platforms, therefore the festival, in partnership with the filmmakers, have made the decision to remove the film from the Sundance Film Festival online platform,” Sundance said in a statement Saturday.

Online ticket holders will no longer be able to access the film. Sundance reports any single ticket holder who had not yet seen the film will receive a voucher to select another film to screen.

“We acknowledge and regret the disappointment this may cause. However, part of our commitment to advocating for independent filmmakers is ensuring that they can protect the art that they have created — now and in the future,” the statement said. “We take copyright infringement extremely seriously and intend to fully cooperate with local, state and federal law enforcement on all piracy-related issues.”

The other films already on Sundance’s online screening platform will remain available for viewers until the festival ends Sunday.

“Twinless” was not the only film removed. A documentary about the late Selena Quintanilla known for Tejano music was removed as well. “Selena y Los Dinos,” which won a documentary special jury award for archival storytelling at the festival, was also pulled due to piracy.