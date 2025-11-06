Kimball Junction library screening the movie that sparked Sundance

The “Lost Gems of Sundance” are each screening at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, from Nov. 7 until Feb. 6, at the Kimball Junction library branch.

It’s the second year of the free event featuring lesser-known festival darlings suggested by locals.



Nov. 7: “The Dish” by Rob Stich, 2000 Sundance Film Festival (suggested by Tom Heffron)

Dec. 5: “Frozen” by Adam Green, 2010 Sundance Film Festival (suggested by Dan Compton)

Jan. 2: “Son of Rambow” by Garth Jennings, 2007 Sundance Film Festival (suggested by Mark Harrington)

Feb. 6: “The Whole Shootin’ Match” by Eagle Pennell, 1978 Utah/U.S. Film Festival

“In a way, we can say it was Robert Redford who picked out our last Sundance gem,” KPCW film reviewer and Summit County reporter emeritus Rick Brough said. “The first effort at a film festival in Utah was held down in Salt Lake around when the old Trolley Square barns were movie theaters.”

Speaking on KPCW's “Local News Hour” Nov. 6, Brough said Redford was inspired to found the Sundance Institute and organize an annual film festival after seeing “The Whole Shootin’ Match” in Salt Lake City.

“The Dish” is an Australian movie about the little town Down Under that made the 1969 moon landing broadcast possible.

“We very nearly missed the first step of Neil Armstrong on the moon, which would have been such a loss,” film series organizer and librarian Destiny Grose said.

“Frozen” is a horror flick filmed at Snowbasin, which stood in for an east coast ski area.

“It's not the Disney cartoon, and certainly not reflective of the fine, enjoyable parts of the ski resort experience that you can obtain locally,” Brough said.

In “Son of Rambow,” two British schoolboys set out to produce an amateur version of 1982’s “First Blood.”

