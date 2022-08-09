© 2022 KPCW

    Ripple Effect of the Great Salt Lake's Low Supply
    Chris Cherniak
    Dr. Bonnie Baxter, Director of the Great Salt Lake Institute and biology professor at Westminster College joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
  • TGE 08-09-22.png
    This Green Earth | August 9, 2022
    Nell Larson
    On today's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with (01:30) Dr. Bonnie Baxter, Director of the Great Salt Lake Institute and biology professor at Westminster College and (27:07) Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching. These two environmental experts speak to the issues of this once great lake and what the future holds.