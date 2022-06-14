© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maine Lobster

  • Mike Sargent
    The future of Maine's lobster industry
    Chris Cherniak
    Mike Sargent joins the show to discuss his work as a lobsterman and the future of Maine's lobster industry.
  • TGE 06-14-22
    This Green Earth | June 14, 2022
    Nell Larson
    On today's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak will be speaking with (01:50) Peter Wilf, a Professor of Geosciences at Pennsylvania State University. He will be discussing the findings of a leaf fossil study that unveiled a prehistoric forest in Brunei. They will uncover how this study relates to investigations in climate change.Then, the hosts discuss (28:21) monarch butterfly populations and how microplastics are impacting pathogens in our oceans.Chris and Nell end the show with (36:07) Mike Sargent to discuss his work as a lobsterman and the future of Maine's lobster industry.