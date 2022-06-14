This Green Earth | June 14, 2022
On today's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak will be speaking with (01:50) Peter Wilf, a Professor of Geosciences at Pennsylvania State University. He will be discussing the findings of a leaf fossil study that unveiled a prehistoric forest in Brunei. They will uncover how this study relates to investigations in climate change.
Then, the hosts discuss (28:21) monarch butterfly populations and how microplastics are impacting pathogens in our oceans.
Chris and Nell end the show with (36:07) Mike Sargent to discuss his work as a lobsterman and the future of Maine's lobster industry.
Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.