This Green Earth

This Green Earth | June 14, 2022

Published June 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT
TGE 06-14-22

On today's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak will be speaking with (01:50) Peter Wilf, a Professor of Geosciences at Pennsylvania State University. He will be discussing the findings of a leaf fossil study that unveiled a prehistoric forest in Brunei. They will uncover how this study relates to investigations in climate change.

Then, the hosts discuss (28:21) monarch butterfly populations and how microplastics are impacting pathogens in our oceans.

Chris and Nell end the show with (36:07) Mike Sargent to discuss his work as a lobsterman and the future of Maine's lobster industry.

Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

This Green Earth Penn State UniversityPeter WilfGeoscienceClimate ChangeMike SargentMaine Lobster
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
