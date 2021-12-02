-
This episode's guests are Trudi Trueit who has written The Dragon’s Blood (1:38) and Katrina Kmak and Brittnie Hecht ( 22:18) organizers of Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies at the Park City Library.
-
On today's Cool Science Radio; Author Trudi Trueit, who has written The Dragon’s Blood which is the sixth installment of Nat/Geo’s Explorer Academy, talks with John and Lynn. This story features adventures, complete with science, technology, intrigue, and code-breaking, The book is for kids 10-13.