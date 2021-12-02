Cool Science Radio | Dec. 2, 2021
Ways To Subscribe
This episode's guests are Trudi Trueit who has written The Dragon’s Blood (1:38) and Katrina Kmak and Brittnie Hecht ( 22:18) organizers of Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies at the Park City Library.
Today's Cool Science Radio John and Lynn speak with Trudi Trueit who has written The Dragon’s Blood which is the sixth installment of Nat/Geo’s Explorer Academy. This story features adventures, complete with science, technology, intrigue, and code-breaking, The book is for kids 10-13.
And then Katrina Kmak and Brittnie Hecht join them to talk about an event they are sponsoring on December 10th titled Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies. The event celebrates the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope which is scheduled to launch on December 22nd.