Cool Science Radio | Dec. 2, 2021

Today's Cool Science Radio John and Lynn speak with Trudi Trueit who has written The Dragon’s Blood which is the sixth installment of Nat/Geo’s Explorer Academy. This story features adventures, complete with science, technology, intrigue, and code-breaking, The book is for kids 10-13.

And then Katrina Kmak and Brittnie Hecht join them to talk about an event they are sponsoring on December 10th titled Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies. The event celebrates the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope which is scheduled to launch on December 22nd.