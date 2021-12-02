© 2022 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | Dec. 2, 2021

Published December 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

This episode's guests are Trudi Trueit who has written The Dragon’s Blood (1:38) and Katrina Kmak and Brittnie Hecht ( 22:18) organizers of Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies at the Park City Library.

Today's Cool Science Radio John and Lynn speak with Trudi Trueit who has written The Dragon’s Blood which is the sixth installment of Nat/Geo’s Explorer Academy. This story features adventures, complete with science, technology, intrigue, and code-breaking, The book is for kids 10-13.

And then Katrina Kmak and Brittnie Hecht join them to talk about an event they are sponsoring on December 10th titled Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies. The event celebrates the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope which is scheduled to launch on December 22nd.

Cool Science RadioHeather StamenovThe Dragon's BloodBrittnie HechtKatrina Kmak
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
See stories by John Wells
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
