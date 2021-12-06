Heber City Council to vote on annexing land for development on US 40

After weeks of discussion in work meetings, Heber City Council will vote on the Highlands annexation and development agreement Tuesday. The council will also hold public hearings on its budget and water plan.

The Highlands annexation would add 1,100 residential units, six commercial buildings, a town plaza, amphitheater, park, church and more to Heber. That would happen north of town, just south of the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus along Highway 40.

The project has been moving along for a couple of years and hasn’t faced much opposition. The council could give it the green light.

The council will also consider amending the Old Mill Village development, which will bring over 160 more residential units and businesses.

That project, approved by the council last March, is also off U.S. 40, south of Old Mill Road and north of Center Creek Road. Its developer is asking the council to waive a screening process for attainable housing applicants.

The council is also going over its budget, which has grown by $700,000 since it was first drafted at the start of the fiscal year. The increase is mostly for staff salaries and city services like engineering.

Other presentations include nonprofits’ applications for city CARES Act funding. Passed in March of 2020 by Congress, the CARES Act is an economic stimulus bill and stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

City planners will also present an overall update on development in town, and a representative of the Mountainland Association of Governments will discuss grant opportunities for the city.

After a work meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the regular council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.