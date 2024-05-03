Park City High School students learn from aviation industry professionals

Park City High School’s aviation program has been around for two years and has helped students get private pilot licenses and drone certifications. The program also allows students to talk to industry professionals, including the AirMed pilot from the University of Utah.

In addition to the AirMed pilot, the panel of professionals sharing their industry knowledge and experiences with students included a former CEO of Airbus, drone and flight instructors from Utah State University, a Delta captain and a retired air traffic controller.

Students heard about the passion panelists have for their careers, the importance of keeping up with instrument trainings and some scary moments. Students also learned about future opportunities in the field. For example, Trip Marshall, an aeronautics teacher and pilot who helped start the program, said the need for drone pilots is rapidly growing.

Kristine Weller Park City High School students interested in aviation listen to a panel of industry professionals.

AJ Silianon is a student in the aviation program. He said hearing panel members' perspectives on the aviation industry was invaluable.

“Their knowledge is invaluable, priceless to me, seeing what their views of the industry are and how I can better plan my trajectory to the airlines," Silianon said.

Silianon said he’s been interested in becoming a pilot since he was young. His dad used to take him to air shows and he often would build model planes. Silianon said he’s grateful for the aviation program at the high school as it has helped him reach his goals; through the program, he was able to finish ground school for free. In-class instruction has also supplemented his flight training.

Marshall said the aviation program began with courses to get a private pilot license and a drone certification but is continually adding more tools to support students. The program now has flight simulators through a Park City Education Foundation grant.

“We started a simulator course this year, where they actually get to learn maneuvers that they would do in private pilot training with great simulators, and we did a drone building course this year,” Marshall said. “So now there's some hands-on components to them, as well as just the background knowledge.”

Last year the program had nearly 160 students and now about 180 are involved, Marshall said.

“Some kids have come in saying, I'm not sure I'm interested in this and left with like, this is what I want to dedicate my life to,' he said. "So really kind of helping kids discover what their interests are.”

Marshall said a capstone course will be added next year so students can work with local drone support businesses.