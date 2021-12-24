Wasatch County moves to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 transmission level

Wasatch County returned to Utah's “moderate” level of COVID-19 transmission Thursday.

Wasatch County was in the “high” category for five months before moving back down to “moderate” on Thursday. In Wasatch County, the health department reports there are just over 200 active cases.

In the past week, the county has been averaging about 10 new cases a day. That’s down from a peak of 25 a day during a mid-November surge.

Per Utah Department of Health guidelines, a county’s transmission level is determined by three metrics: a seven-day average of percent positivity, a two-week case rate per 100,000 people, and the statewide seven-day ICU utilization. It takes two of the three measurements to determine a county’s transmission level.

According to the state health department, as of Friday, Utah’s ICUs are 93% full, and Wasatch County’s transmission level fell because its positivity rate and cases per 100,000 people dropped.

In total, Wasatch County has reported 31 deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Summit County is still in the “high” transmission category.

Summit County leads the state in vaccinations, with over 90% of residents having received at least one dose and 80% considered fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, about 60% in Wasatch County have had at least one dose, and nearly 55% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 65% of all Utahns have received at least one dose. Anyone over the age of 5 is eligible to receive a vaccine.

Juab County joined Wasatch County in changing to the “moderate” transmission level. Millard County moved to “high” transmission, and Emery and Wayne counties moved to “low.”

There are currently 18 counties in “high” transmission, six in the “moderate” category and five considered “low.”

To find the nearest vaccine appointment near you, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine.

